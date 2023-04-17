The plant is expected to be the firm’s third facility in the US. Credit: Tesla Fans Schweiz on Unsplash.

Japan-based industrial conglomerate corporation Panasonic Holdings is looking at constructing an electric vehicle (EV) battery plant in Oklahoma, US, reported Reuters.

Panasonic is a battery supplier to EV manufacturer Tesla.

This would be the firm’s third facility in the US after Nevada and Kansas.

In an email to Reuters, the company stated: “Panasonic has entered an agreement with the State of Oklahoma that defines the eligibility and terms of the incentives under Oklahoma’s LEAD Act.”

The company is also considering the state incentive package offered to major firms for investing in MidAmerica Industrial Park, Pryor, Oklahoma.

Panasonic and the Oklahoma state government have agreed to parameters under which the electronics company will be eligible for a subsidy if it built this facility, reported Kyodo News.

In July, the firm rejected Oklahoma as its second EV battery facility’s location and subsequently selected Kansas to manufacture Tesla batteries.

State officials say the $4bn investment will create approximately 4,000 jobs.

Meanwhile, Tesla broke ground on a new megapack project in Arizona, US.

Upon its completion next year, the Sierra Estrella energy storage facility is expected to be the largest energy storage system in the state, reported Teslarati.

The facility will be constructed by Salt River Project (SRP) and energy system builder Plus Power, and is expected to have a 1,000MWh capacity.