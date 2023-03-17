Rendering of 7918 West Drive, a waterfront luxury condo development in Miami’s North Bay Village. Credit: Pacific & Orient Properties, LLC / PRNewswire.

US-based Pacific & Orient Properties has broken ground on a waterfront condominium development, called 7918 West Drive, in North Bay Village, Miami, Florida, US.

This 21-storey, 54-unit waterfront condominium development is a well-designed and technologically advanced project, claimed the company.

This is claimed to be the first groundbreaking in North Bay Village in a decade. Pacific & Orient Properties and North Bay Village officials attended this groundbreaking ceremony.

Pacific & Orient Properties CEO and managing director Thye Seng Chan said: “It is extremely exciting to officially break ground on 7918 West Drive.

“We believe early interest in the project is a reflection of the marketplace recognising 7918 as a truly unique residential offering in South Florida with a top real estate location. We are proud to be a part of North Bay Village’s revitalisation and urban transformation.”

Located on a 33,600ft² site on the Intracoastal Waterway, 7918 West Drive offers a unique design for each unit and reflects the ‘simplicity of Japanese living’, claimed Pacific & Orient Properties.

Tokyo-based multidisciplinary architectural design firm One Designs has designed this project.

7918 West Drive residences will feature at least two-bedroom floorplans, offering a minimum of two views of Biscayne Bay.

With four units per floor, all residences will be corner units with irregularly shaped balconies and ceiling shapes, offering partially covered and partially sunny areas.

The development will also include a 3,661ft² penthouse with six bedrooms, six bathrooms, one-half bathroom, and a 1,232ft² balcony.

Among the community amenities to be provided include a swimming pool, a fitness centre, a clubroom, an elevated garden, and a well-equipped Chef’s kitchen.

Furthermore, the project will have 15,224ft² common spaces, 148 parking areas, 34 storage units, a yoga space, and a Zen garden.

7918 West Drive will feature advanced technology that includes customised software automatisation for privacy, security, and convenience.

Thornton Residential is serving as the general contractor for this project, while MTTR mgmt founder and director Azulay is the project architect.

The project is scheduled for completion in the first half of 2025.