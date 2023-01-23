Esa Härmälä, chairman of the board of P2X Solutions (centre), Herkko Plit, CEO of P2X Solutions (left) and Mika Lintilä, Minister of Economic Affairs (right). Credit: P2X Solutions Oy.

P2X Solutions has commenced the construction of an industrial-scale renewable green hydrogen and synthetic methane production facility in Harjavalta, Finland.

This facility is stated to be the country’s first industrial-scale green hydrogen production plant advancing to the construction stage.

The production of green hydrogen involves the use of renewable energy to split water by electrolysis.

Green hydrogen is considered an important power source to aid Europe in putting an end to its reliance on Russian energy and cutting down carbon emissions, reported Reuters.

Although several countries and companies have recently announced investing in green hydrogen production, few plans have progressed to advanced stages.

In 2022, P2X Solutions announced its plan to invest around $76m in the 20MW hydrogen and synthetic methane production plant in Harjavalta.

P2X Solutions chairman of the board Esa Härmälä said: “Once completed in 2024, P2X Solutions’ plant will open the market for Finnish green hydrogen. We believe that the Harjavalta plant is only the first development step in taking Finland to the top of the European hydrogen economy.”

P2X Solutions CEO Herkko Plit said: “The first large-scale hydrogen plant creates significant know-how in Finland on the national and even international level and employs several experts in various business areas and on multiple levels of the value chain.”

P2X Solutions aims to achieve 1GW of electrolysis capacity by 2031.

The Harjavalta plant secured an approximately €26m grant for new energy technology from the Finnish Ministry of Employment and the Economy in 2021.

Furthermore, this project has been funded by the Climate Fund.