The North Sky Trail path is set to be finished early next year. Credit: City of Boulder.

The Open Space and Mountain Parks (OSMP) department of the City of Boulder in Colorado, US, has commenced the construction of the North Sky Trail.

Construction of the trail includes two new bridges and follows the completion of extensive associated design and permit works.

The trail will be 3.5 miles long and stretch between the north of Boulder and the west of US Highway 36.

It is being built primarily to provide a link between OSMP’s Foothills North Trail in north Boulder to the Joder Ranch Trail that is close to US Highway 36 and Neva Road.

This route will be accessible to hikers, bikers, and equestrians, allowing visitors to walk, bike, or ride from Boulder to the Left Hand Canyon.

OSMP intends to finish the path in early 2024.

The route is one of many upcoming construction and repair projects that OSMP intends to carry out this year.

OSMP plans to undertake a multiyear project to reroute the Saddle Rock trail in order to reduce erosion along the steep track that runs against Boulder’s mountain backdrop.

As part of this project, a new trail will be built that will connect the Saddle Rock trail to the 1st/2nd Flatiron path and other climbing descents down the First Flatiron.

OSMP will meanwhile continue its multiyear work to maintain and repair the Boulder trail by constructing stone stairs and fixing sections where the trail has widened.

To reduce erosion along the path south of Boulder, OSMP will reroute the trail between Greenbelt Plateau Road and the Community Ditch Trail.

Furthermore, OSMP will restore the East Boulder Trail and, in some places, reroute it to avoid erosion, as it is doing with its other projects.