Optima McDowell Mountain Village will be developed on 22-acre site. Credit: Optima, Inc.

Real estate developer Optima has announced plans to commence construction of the $1bn Optima McDowell Mountain Village in North Scottsdale, Arizona, US, next year.

The latest move follows the receipt of approval from Scottsdale authorities for the new sustainable mixed-use community.

Located on the southeast corner of Scottsdale Road and the Loop 101 Freeway, the 22-acre project site will feature six concrete-framed, eight-story buildings.

The buildings will include 1,330 luxury residences along with 36,000ft2 of commercial and retail space.

Optima stated that the new residential development will be a mix of condominiums and apartments and will create an environmentally friendly residential neighbourhood.

The property will also include a bicycle/pedestrian path and a landscaped central courtyard that will include seating areas and fire pits, and a synthetic surface recreation area.

Optima McDowell Mountain Village is claimed to become Arizona’s first project to be constructed under both the International Green Construction Code (IgCC) and International Energy Conservation Code (IECC).

The sustainable features of the project include xeriscape landscaping, solar panels, mechanical systems, 100% underground parking, and native plants.

Optima McDowell Mountain Village has been designed by architects David C. Hovey, FAIA and David Hovey, Jr. AIA.

Each building will provide its own resort-style amenities, including a sauna, spa, and cold plunge; lounge seating; and a rooftop deck with 50m Olympic-length swimming pool.

The project will also feature a running track, outdoor fireplaces; and outdoor kitchens with barbecues and dining spaces.

Each building’s ground-floor level will be outfitted with lobbies; a golf simulator; indoor and outdoor kids’ play spaces; an indoor basketball and pickleball court; a sauna and steam room; and a dog park and pet spa.

They will also include a massage room; an outdoor pickleball arena; a fitness centre and yoga studio; an outdoor putting/chipping area; a residents’ club with game room and theatre; and a business centre and conference room.

Optima’s President and chief operating officer David Hovey said: “Architecturally this project will be unique with over 75% open space with six buildings surrounding a central sheltered courtyard comprised of a combination of xeriscape, drip irrigation and artificial turf.

“This will be our most sustainable project to-date and will include the largest private rainwater harvesting system in the United States, as well as the next evolution of our vertical landscaping system and active roof decks.”