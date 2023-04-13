The project will provide several amenities, including a fitness centre. Credit: Sendoku from Pixabay.

UAE-based real estate developer Omniyat has broken ground on its residential project Orla, Dorchester Collection, in Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, reported Trade Arabia.

This project will feature three structures spread across a 29,000m² beachfront area, and offer 85 two-to-four-bedroom units, three sky palaces, and one of the largest private mansions on Palm Jumeriah.

Orla will provide several amenities, including a private, resident-only beach club, a temperature-controlled outdoor infinity pool and multi-functional event spaces.

The project has been designed by architectural firm Foster + Partners and managed by hospitality company Dorchester Collection.

Omniyat founder and executive chairman Mahdi Amjad was quoted by the news outlet as saying: “Following the phenomenal success of last year’s launch of Orla, Dorchester Collection, Dubai, we are excited to watch the rise of this highly anticipated property, which is the creative culmination of three leaders in their respective fields – Dorchester Collection, Foster + Partners, and Omniyat.

“This is the next step on a journey to an iconic destination – at the peak of Palm Jumeirah, and the pinnacle of ultra-luxury living. This milestone ground-breaking of our 13th exclusive project reflects Omniyat’s commitment to redefining the standard of luxury across Dubai.”