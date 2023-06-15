The facility is set to generate approximately 200 new full-time jobs. Credit: Jesper Schoen/ commons.wikimedia.org.

Steel products manufacturer Nucor has announced its plans to construct a new utility structures production facility in Crawfordsville, Indiana, US.

This development follows the company’s recent plans to build a similar facility in Decatur, Alabama.

Situated adjacent to the Nucor Steel Crawfordsville steel mill, the new facility is expected to generate approximately 200 full-time job opportunities.

According to the company, federal legislation including the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and the Inflation Reduction Act, which were passed in the last few years, is supporting the country’s clean energy future.

The laws have resulted in an increased demand for transmission and other utility structures, demands which also include the repair of infrastructure damaged by natural disasters, the replacement of ageing utility infrastructure, and the construction of housing for the growing population.

Last year, Nucor established its Towers & Structures business unit through the acquisition of Summit Utility Structures.

As part of its expansion strategy, the company aims to establish a nationwide presence by constructing two utility structure production facilities with a combined investment of $270m.

Both the Indiana and Alabama facilities will be highly automated.

They will each employ efficient straight-line production methods and will feature advanced hot-dip galvanising operations.

Nucor’s chair, president and CEO Leon Topalian said: “With this second utility structure production facility, we are expanding our Towers & Structures business and positioning the company to meet the growing demand for utility infrastructure from renewable energy projects, EV [electric vehicle] charging network expansion and grid hardening.

“As one of the most sustainable steelmakers in the world, we believe energy infrastructure should be built with low embodied carbon American steel.”