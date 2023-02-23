The services offered by the new Paediatric Services Building will include a neonatal intensive care unit, a paediatric intensive care unit, and more. Credit: Solen Feyissa / Unsplash.

Construction of Paediatric Services Building at The Children’s Hospital Westmead in the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) has begun.

The Paediatric Services Building will feature the largest critical care unit for children in the country.

Its construction is expected to be completed in 2025.

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet, Health Minister Brad Hazzard, Seven Hills member Mark Taylor and Parramatta member Geoff Lee participated in the groundbreaking event at the site of the new A$619m Stage 2 redevelopment.

The Stage 2 redevelopment is part of approximately A$8bn in health infrastructure delivered or underway by the government across the western and southwestern parts of Sydney.

Perrottet said: “This project will future-proof health care in Western Sydney and help staff treat, care and support children and their families from across the state and around the country.”

Health Minister Hazzard added: “The Paediatric and the Neonatal Intensive Care Units will be increased in size, and importantly, parents and carers will be able to stay with their children and babies when they need them most.

“Combined with capacity for more operating theatres, featuring the most advanced technology, this new health facility will house the largest paediatric critical care unit in the country.”

The services offered by the new Paediatric Services Building will include a neonatal intensive care unit, a paediatric intensive care unit, cancer services, operating theatres and perioperative suite, a paediatric burns unit, cardiac catheterisation and interventional laboratories, a pharmacy department with state-of-the-art robotics, inpatient Units with parent accommodation available at the bed side.

Taylor said: “The new paediatric services building has been thoughtfully designed to ensure the facilities support both patient wellbeing and their carers’ comfort and deliver the best working environment for staff to deliver exceptional care.”.

This project is expected to provide around 1,100 direct jobs, with the potential to support thousands of indirect jobs over the project’s life.

The redevelopment project also features a multi-storey car park, greater access to redeveloped green spaces, improved spaces for families, and new playgrounds.