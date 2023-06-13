Works on the building are expected to begin next month, with a ground-breaking ceremony to follow shortly after. Credit: University of Nevada, Reno.

The Nevada System of Higher Education (NSHE) Board of Regents has approved the construction of the University of Nevada, a new academic building for the city of Reno, US.

It is the first building in the Mathewson University Gateway project.

The building will be constructed through a partnership with Edgemoor Infrastructure & Real Estate.

The College of Business building will cover an area of 128,000ft² and will be located at the south end of the campus.

It will feature a 300-seat auditorium, a technology laboratory, teaching spaces, a café/social area, meeting areas, faculty and administrative offices, a landscaped courtyard, outdoor plazas, and more.

University president Brian Sandoval said: “With the Board of Regents’ approval of the new College of Business building in the Mathewson Gateway, the University of Nevada, Reno and downtown Reno will realise the shared vision of innovation, collaboration and connection we have always hoped for.

“The University Gateway is all part of a greater story that speaks to the next chapter of the university’s role in the future of business education and how our graduates are contributing to the economic success of Northern Nevada.”

Construction on the building will commence next month, with an official ground-breaking celebration planned for the following few months after that.

The building is set to be completed by mid-2025 and be fully operational for the next semester of that year.