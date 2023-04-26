The community is expected to open in mid-2025. Credit: The NRP Group/Business Wire.

Multifamily housing developer The NRP Group has started construction of a 401-unit multifamily apartment development in Jersey City, US.

The project is being carried out in partnership with Rockwood Capital, Citizens Bank and Fifth Third Bank, National Association and co-developer G&S Investors.

Rockwood Capital has offered joint venture equity investment for this project.

Seeking to provide a ‘new highly amenitised living opportunity’, the project is close to green areas, bike trails and the Liberty State Park.

The development will also provide easy access to the city’s transportation network and connectivity to downtown Manhattan, New York, including a short ferry ride to Wall Street. This will benefit residents with reduced commuting times.

The community is located at 190 Chapel Avenue, south of downtown Jersey City and near the Liberty National Golf Course.

The NRP Group development senior vice-president Jonathan Gertman said: “Jersey City continues to invest in its infrastructure and foster the conditions for growth.

“Port Liberté as an established community is a vibrant and desirable destination for residents. I’m thrilled to bring new multifamily development to the area alongside our excellent partners who are committed to continued investment in Jersey City.”

The community will be NRP’s second project in Jersey City and is expected to open in mid-2025.