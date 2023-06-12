Works are set to be complete by December this year. Credit: Poidabro/commons.wikimedia.org.

The National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) in New South Wales, Australia, has begun upgrading the popular Somersby Falls picnic area in Brisbane Water National Park near the city of Gosford.

This project aims to accommodate the increase in the number of families visiting the area while preserving its significant cultural heritage.

The NPWS’ Hunter Central Coast director Kylie Yeend said: “Somersby Falls, on Darkinjung Country, is one of the most spectacular and popular rest stops on the NSW Central Coast.

“The site is attracting more visitors than ever before, and the current facilities need upgrading to sustainably manage increasing visitation and cater for future population growth.”

Recent research from the NPWS has indicated that visitors to the Central Coast national parks contribute more than $1bn to the regional economy annually.

This has supported the creation of over 2,520 jobs in the area.

The picnic area of the falls will be temporarily closed during the construction works.

Yeend added: “We’re committed to investing in visitor infrastructure in our state’s national parks, ensuring that these cherished areas continue to provide exceptional recreational opportunities for all.

“The planned upgrade will include an upgraded visitor car park with 58 car parks, including four new accessible parking spots and a new bus drop-off and turning bay.

“A new accessible pathway from the car park to the picnic area will be constructed and repairs will also be made to the elevated steps and boardwalk to the lower falls that were impacted by recent storm and flood events.”

Construction on the project will begin on 13 June and is set to be finalised by December this year.