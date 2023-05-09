Northpoint Roofing Systems currently as three operational locations within Georgia, US. Credit: Northpoint Roofing Systems/PRNewswire.

US-based Northpoint Roofing Systems, a full-service residential and commercial restoration and roofing company, has purchased Rising Star Roofing.

The acquisition expands Northpoint’s presence and network of locations in the Connecticut and Florida markets.

It is also part of its strategy to continue to grow as a premier residential roofing service company in the US.

Currently, the company has three locations operating in Georgia. It is a portfolio company of Halmos Capital Partners and NewSpring.

Northpoint CEO Patrick Maginn said: “We welcome the addition of Rising Star to the Northpoint team. Rising Star brings the superior quality, professionalism, and experience that Northpoint Roofing Systems represents.

“Increasing our network of locations continues our vision to help further assist communities and reinvent the roofing industry.”

Financial details of the transaction have not been disclosed.

Rising Star was founded and established by Christopher Soverns in 2007 and is Headquartered in South Windsor, Connecticut.

It specialises in offering services such as residential roof and chimney replacement and repair. The company also has locations in Bonita Springs, Florida.

Soverns said: “Our customers know they can rely on Rising Star to provide the solutions they need with the utmost commitment to their satisfaction. Without a doubt, we know that this partnership will allow Rising Star to continue exceeding customer expectations in quality and overall experience.”