The new CEO appointment will be effective from 1 June this year. Credit: Nordomatic/© Cision.

European smart buildings integrator Nordomatic Group has appointed Toke Kjær Juul as the company’s new chief executive officer (CEO).

The new appointment will be effective from 1 June 2023.

Jull has a bachelor’s degree in finance, business, and administration, and comes with 25 years of experience in the smart buildings industry.

In 2016, he started working with Nordomatic after it obtained his family company Dominus.

Juul has worked as Denmark’s country director up to 2021 and as Sweden’s country director and deputy group CEO later.

Juul said: “I am deeply honoured by this appointment. Nordomatic has an exceptional team of talented individuals. Together with our leading solutions, we can leverage to assist our customers in navigating the rapidly evolving Smart Buildings market.

“We have an extraordinary opportunity to help our customers reduce their carbon footprint and make the real estate market more sustainable.”

The company is currently searching for a suitable candidate to fill the Sweden country director position.

With operations in six countries and catering to customers in 26 nations, Nordomatic has more than 750 employees and records an annual revenue of roughly Skr1.4bn ($135.4m).

Nordomatic current CEO Olov Schagerlund has resigned after serving for 12 years with the company.

Schagerlund said: “It has been a remarkable journey with more than 20% compound annual growth, from 65 to 750 top-performing colleagues in a decade. I am very optimistic about the outlook, Toke is an excellent choice for the CEO position, and I am sure that Nordomatic is in the best hands.”