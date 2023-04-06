The 30mtpa greenfield project is expected to be beneficial for a large number of people in many districts of Odisha. Credit: Janno Nivergall from Pixabay.

Japan-based Nippon Steel Corporation (NSC) has announced its plans to establish a modern steel plant in Odisha, India, reported The New Indian Express.

NSC president Eiji Hashimoto announced this plan during a meeting with Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik in Tokyo, Japan.

With a capacity of 30 million tonnes per annum (mtpa), the facility is expected to become the largest and most advanced steel plant in the world.

Talking to the high-level delegation, Hashimoto said: “We want to build a steel plant with a production capacity of 30mtpa.”

Patnaik also discussed the opportunities for collaboration between NSC and the Odisha state government.

Patnaik said: “The 30mtpa greenfield project that the company intends to set up in Odisha will be beneficial for a large number of people in Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Keonjhar, Jajpur and Bhadrak districts.”

The AMNS India joint venture (JV) between multinational steel manufacturer Arcelor Mittal and NSC signed an agreement in 2021 with the Odisha government for a 12mtpa integrated steel plant with a $6bn investment in the Kendrapara district.

This JV has also received approval for an additional 7mtpa steel plant with an investment of $46m in Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur district.