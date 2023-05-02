The project is scheduled to be completed in late 2024. Credit: Nevada County California.

US-based general contractor Bobo Construction, Hansen Brothers Enterprise, environmental service provider Waste Management, and California’s Nevada County have broken ground on the McCourtney Road Transfer Station (MRTS) improvement project.

The project will expand the existing transfer station’s footprint to accommodate growing needs for recycling and solid waste services and meet the current State mandate for organic food waste collection and disposal.

The planned improvement will ensure several unloading stalls with the new transfer station facility, improved accessibility to facilities for recycling of household hazardous waste, and improved areas for green waste.

The project is scheduled to be completed in late 2024.

Constructed in 1994 after the adjacent McCourtney Road landfill was closed, MRTS offers solid waste and recycling transfer services for the municipalities of Grass Valley, Nevada City, and the rural areas of western Nevada County.

The project will cost $22m over the course of two years and has been on the County’s Capital Facilities Plan since 2012.

More than $4m in taxpayer funds are claimed to have been saved by making minor changes to the project scope and rebidding the project in November 2022.