The brownfield site is the last remaining industrial location in the LLDC area. Credit: Network Rail.

Network Rail has launched its masterplanning process for the regeneration of Bow Goods Yard, a brownfield site comprising more than 30 acres in eastern London, UK.

The site is the final parcel of land to be used that had previously been a part of the legacy of London’s 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Specifically, the land was used as the main construction hub for the Olympics and was home to the games’ warm-up track.

It is the last remaining industrial location in the London Legacy Development Corporation (LLDC) area and is strategically located adjacent to the A12.

It is also one of the largest railheads for the city and supplies more than one million tonnes of concrete and aggregate to cater to the construction industry.

According to Network Rail, Bow Goods Yard has the potential to deliver a park-side neighbourhood of homes, leisure, industrial and open space; the largest rail freight campus with an integrated last-mile logistics hub to cater to Greater London and provide connectivity with Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park and local communities.

Maccreanor Lavington Architects has been chosen to work in partnership with Network Rail to create a vision for the site.

Meanwhile, Montagu Evans has been selected as the lead planning and development consultant for the project.

A period of consultation and design will occur this year, with a target to submit a final plan for the project next year.

Network Rail property director Robin Dobson said: “As the last part of the regeneration story for the Olympic Park, Bow Goods Yard is strategically connected by both road and rail. The development has the potential to create London’s largest state-of-the-art freight and last-mile logistics hub to serve Greater London, alongside delivering homes, a workspace campus and open space connecting to the surrounding neighbourhoods.

“The regeneration of this strategic site demonstrates the huge importance rail infrastructure plays in unlocking the development of brownfield sites and delivering on London’s sustainability agenda. We look forward to working closely with both communities and key stakeholders on this opportunity.”

LLDC CEO Lyn Garner said: “This is a very welcome step forward to make significant environmental improvements to the area.”