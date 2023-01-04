NCC will be required to refurbish 303 residential units in the Blokland area of Albertslund, Denmark. Credit: NCC / Cision.

Nordic construction company NCC has received two contracts in Europe, one to construct Park Central in Gothenburg, Sweden, and the other to refurbish residential units in Copenhagen, Denmark.

For the Park Central project, NCC is contracted to construct a station and office building totalling around 40,000m².

Park Central will be built directly next to Gothenburg Central Station and the West Link (Västlänken) Centralen station.

It is Phase I of Jernhusen’s urban development project adjacent to Gothenburg’s central station, where new public transport hubs, the West Link Centralen station and new city neighbourhoods will be constructed.

In December 2021, NCC (Property Development) and Jernhusen signed a joint venture agreement to develop Park Central.

NCC will get part of the shares in the JV firm in 2023.

Construction of the Park Central project will begin at the end of 2023 or the beginning of 2024.

The project is expected to finish at the beginning of 2027.

This turnkey contract will be registered by the NCC Building Sweden business segment in Q4 2022.

In Denmark, BO-VEST and Vridsløselille Andelsboligforening have contracted NCC to refurbish 303 residential units in the Blokland area of Albertslund on the outskirts of Copenhagen.

This contract carries a value of approximately SEK440m ($41.62m).

The refurbishment work covers new façades, replacement of doors and windows, and a new roof structure with new roofing.

Besides refurbishing and amalgamating residential units, the contract features the construction of new units on the roofs of the buildings and replacing most of the installations in the buildings.

BO-VEST senior project manager Kristian Overby said: “I am happy about this partnership, where we will be working together to convert the area and turn Blokland into an appealing residential area with a broad housing mix. I am also gratified by the fact that we are giving the residents new façades, doors and windows that insulate and reduce heating costs in the midst of an energy crisis.”

The refurbishment of Blokland will be carried out in five phases, split between the four building sections to be refurbished and remodelled, A, B, C and F.

Some of the residents will be able to continue to live in their apartments while the work is being undertaken.

NCC Building Nordics head Catarina Molén-Runnäs said: “NCC has completed several residential refurbishments for BO-VEST, and we are looking forward yet another project. We have previously refurbished the Albertslund Syd area, which was delivered six months ahead of schedule. This project requires care and a great deal of consideration since our worksite will also be people’s homes.”

The refurbishment work will begin in spring 2023 and is slated for completion in the second quarter of 2024.

This order value will be registered by the NCC Building Nordics business segment in Q1 2023.