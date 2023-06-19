The project is set for completion in 2026. Credit: © Sweco/Cision.

Nordic construction company NCC has been awarded a contract to construct 276 student apartments in Uppsala’s Kåbo district in Sweden.

The project, known as ‘Fältläkaren,’ will feature three five-storey buildings offering one to two-room apartments ranging from 25m² to 40m² in size.

Awarded by Uppsalahem, the turnkey contract has a value of approximately Skr260m ($24.3m).

NCC and Uppsalahem have a history of successful collaboration. Together, the two companies have completed more than 2,000 residential units in the past 15 years.

Uppsalahem CEO Mattias Tegefjord said: “I am extremely happy and proud that we can now finally start building new rental units in Uppsala. We are now turning the first sod and continuing our efforts to make Uppsala an even better city for students.”

The sod-turning ceremony for Fältläkaren and an additional 276 units is scheduled for 21 June.

Occupancy of the first apartments is expected in late 2024.

It will be order-registered in the NCC Building Sweden business segment in the second quarter of this year.

NCC Building Sweden head Henrik Landelius said: “The planning process together with Uppsalahem was very rewarding. By challenging the local plan, we managed to increase the number of square metres to an area corresponding to about 25 additional apartments. The student apartments are functional and will be a long-awaited addition to the student housing market in Uppsala.”

The project is set for completion in 2026.