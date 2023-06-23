Construction of the centre is expected to begin immediately and is hoped to be finished in 2026. Credit: Nuno Arkitektur/NCC/Cision.

Oslobygg KF has awarded a contract to construction company NCC to construct the ‘Stovner swim centre‘ in Oslo, Norway.

The project will be developed through a partnered approach.

Since May 2022, NCC, Oslobygg KF, Nuno Arkitektur, and other consultants have collaboratively worked on the plan and design of the centre.

The facility will span more than 8,600m² and feature a range of amenities, including a 25m main pool with eight lanes, pools for diving, children, and families, hot and cold plunge pools, a hot tub, a water slide, and three saunas.

In addition, areas for social activities and offices for employees, a gym, activity rooms, and cafés will be incorporated into the facility.

NCC and Oslobygg KF have established climate targets for the project, aiming to achieve a fossil-free construction site.

They plan to use emission-free construction equipment and implement environmentally friendly features such as sedum plants and solar panels on the roof of the centre.

The project follows a turnkey contract model and is being recorded in NCC’s Building Nordics business area during the second quarter of 2023.

NCC Building Nordics head Catarina Molén-Runnäs said: “Over the years, NCC has built many swim centres. We are now using that experience and knowledge to create a swim centre with consistent quality and efficient operation. The partnership with Oslobygg KF and other parties has been highly constructive and the people of Oslo can look forward to a modern swim centre with a full range of services.”

Construction is set to commence immediately, with completion of the centre expected in 2026.