Nordic construction contractor NCC has announced the sale of its scaffolding company Bergnäset Ställningsmontage to REMONDIS Maintenance & Services Sweden.

At the point of the deal’s closure, which is anticipated in this year’s third quarter, the sell-off is estimated to impact profits of approximately SKr175m in NNC’s Infrastructure business area.

The acquisition is subject to associated competition authorities’ approval in the country.

As per the terms of the sale, REMONDIS will purchase Bergnäset’s shares and take control of its entire operation, including its current staff and ongoing contracts.

REMONDIS’ managing director Juergen Lennertz said: “As one of Europe’s leading suppliers of industrial services, the acquisition of Bergnäset is an unique opportunity for us to grow in one of our core businesses in Sweden.

“In connection with our existing scaffolding activities within XERVON, we see Bergnäset as an equal partner in our family and would like to successfully move forward together.”

Bergnäset is a wholly owned subsidiary of NCC and serves customers in the industrial, energy, and construction sectors. It employs approximately 280 people and mainly operates in the north of Sweden.

NCC Infrastructure business head Kenneth Nilsson said: “NCC has made Bergnäset into a competitive player.

“However, their service operation differs from our project-oriented core business, and the operation has few synergies with other parts of NCC.

“With REMONDIS Maintenance & Services Sweden as owner, the company will have excellent opportunities for further development.”