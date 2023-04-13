The project is anticipated to complete in Q1 2026. Credit: Östersundshem via NCC/Cision.

Nordic construction contractor NCC has been commissioned by Sweden-based real estate rental agency Östersundshem to restore 192 apartment units in central Östersund, Sweden.

The restoration project is claimed to be the largest in Sweden in recent years.

NCC will assume this turnkey partnership contract, which has an order value of approximately Skr250m ($24.02m).

This contract requires the external and internal renovation of eight buildings.

NCC and Östersundshem signed a strategic framework agreement in 2020 to restore four properties in Östersund.

The student apartments in the Monopolet complex were included in the first phase. Phase two is underway, with NCC renovating 192 units in the Hjorten block.

Östersundshem project manager Per-Anders Strandberg said: “We recently renovated the Monopolet block together with NCC, and we can look forward with confidence to continuing the partnership now that it is time to commence refurbishment of the Hjorten block.”

These three-storey buildings feature concrete frames, tile roofs on wooden frames, infill walls, and brick facades with cellars.

NCC will undertake works to build drainage and heating pipes, as well as new surface finishes, wiring and ventilation.

The facades and balconies, as well as the external lighting of the building, will also be upgraded.

New studio flats will be built out of existing attic space in one of the buildings.

NCC Building Sweden project manager Jaqueline Ewertzh said: “We are bringing all the positive experiences from the first phase and will continue this strong partnership with our established partners in the next phase.

“The objective is for our work methods to be even more efficient in order to optimise production and results. Above all, we will continue to create beautiful, well-functioning homes to move back to.”

NCC will register this order under its Building Sweden business segment in Q2 2023.

The work is anticipated to complete in Q1 2026.