The existing segment gate will be replaced with two small floodgates. Credit: Oskar Gunnebrink via NCC / Cision.

Nordic construction contractor NCC has been commissioned by Statkraft, a hydropower generator company, to improve the dam safety of the Hammarforsen hydropower facility in Jämtland, Sweden.

The contract involves remodelling the spillway to expand discharge capacity.

NCC will take up this construction contract in partnering form. This order is worth approximately Skr160m ($15.25m).

The Hammarforsen hydropower plant on Jämtland’s Indalsälven river is approximately 100 years old and needs to undergo a significant restoration to address the threat of increased extreme water flows.

Statkraft CEO Jakob Norström said: “This project is part of an extensive restoration of the Hammarforsen plant. To remain a reliable producer of renewable energy, we must ensure that we always have a well-functioning facility at our disposal and upgrade our power plants to meet the increase in demand for electricity supply we are faced with.

“We can do this most efficiently in partnership with our contractors and we look forward to working with NCC on this refurbishment project.”

NCC will build the cofferdam, undertake demolition work, replace the current segment gates in the spillway, as well as replace two small floodgates.

The contract involves carrying out casting and concreting work for the power plant and instrumentation and raising the diaphragm wall at Hammarnäset.

NCC will use eco-friendly concrete for the concreting work, with a lower carbon footprint and a shorter curing period. This will also enhance the working environment given that less effort will be necessary to cool the concrete.

NCC Infrastructure production manager Richard Mattsson said: “NCC and Statkraft know each other well from previous joint projects and an ongoing framework agreement, which has enabled us to develop trust and a shared vision. Drawing from NCC’s experience of similar hydropower plant projects, we have been able to offer Statkraft a production-friendly and cost-effective solution for the Hammarforsen hydropower plant.”

NCC will register this order under its Infrastructure business segment in Q1 2023.

The project is slated to complete in the second quarter of 2025.