Building N2 is expected to be renovated by mid-2025 and building N1 by the end of 2025 or early 2026. Credit: NCC/Cision.

Construction company NCC has been awarded a contract with orders to repair and transform two existing hospital buildings at Nyköping Lasarett, Sweden.

The order was contracted by Region Sörmland and was valued at SKr270m.

NCC will be responsible for renovating and modernising buildings N1 and N2, which are central blocks that were built in the 1970s.

The scope of construction includes demolition works, partition construction, as well as the installation of new systems.

Planning for the development is currently underway, with construction scheduled to commence next year, following the transfer of current activities to NCC’s newly completed premises.

These are the last subprojects of the current strategic framework agreement between NCC and Region Sörmland that is aimed at expanding and converting three hospitals in the region.

The partnership between NCC and Region Sörmland began in June 2015, with orders being registered continuously since then.

The project will be recorded in NCC’s Building Sweden business segment in this year’s second quarter.

Nyköpings Lasarett facility manager Mathias Hjelte said: “We have enjoyed working with NCC over the years and it is with both pleasure and some sadness that we are now embarking upon the final subprojects of this major investment that is part of Framtidens Sjukhus (Hospitals of the Future). We are looking forward to moving into new, bright, modern and most of all purpose-built premises.”

NCC’s business area manager Henrik Landelius added: “We are now looking forward to completing the refurbishment of Nyköpings Lasarett and implementing these valuable lessons learned in new projects.”

The completion of N2 is expected by mid-2025 and N1 by the end of that year or in early 2026.