The development is expected to be finalised in 2026. Credit: Archus/NCC/Cision.

Nordic construction company NCC has been awarded a turnkey contract by the city of Västerås to construct a new facility called Drömfabriken in Skultuna, Sweden.

The company will begin by demolishing parts of the old Persbo School and then constructing two new buildings and an outdoor area.

Drömfabriken aims to be an environmentally certified facility, designed according to Miljöbyggnad Silver standards.

The project will also assess the feasibility of reusing certain parts of the existing 70-year-old school.

NCC Building Sweden’s head Henrik Landelius said: “We have worked closely with the city of Västerås to create a modern and flexible building and schoolyard that meets the needs of a modern school, as well as the needs of children and young people. NCC is building three schools in Västerås municipality at the same time, and we see major opportunities for synergies between these projects.”

NCC has built a strong partnership with the city by having previously completed several projects together, including concept schools, a gym and swimming centre, a retirement home, and a parking garage.

The collaboration extends to the planning process for the upcoming Fredriksdal School in Gäddeholm.

The project’s order value will be recorded in NCC’s Building Sweden business segment during this year’s second quarter.

Construction planning and establishment will begin immediately, with demolition and production scheduled for the next few months.

Skultuna’s administrative director for Municipal District Administration Rasmus Persson said: “The aim of Drömfabriken is to encourage optimism in our children and young people. When the new premises are completed, they will be modern and adapted to today’s digital world. We are looking forward to implementing this dream project in partnership with NCC.”

The project is expected to be completed by 2026.