The solution is hoped to centralise NCC’s contract, finance and project accounting processes. Credit: Christopher Gower via Unsplash.

Construction company NCC has decided to implement cloud enterprise software IFS Cloud in its operations across four Nordic countries.

The solution will help the company enhance its operational efficiency and productivity with improved visibility and optimised project control by aligning central contract, finance and project accounting processes.

It will also enable NCC to effectively plan, manage, and measure sustainability investments related to environmental, social, and governance factors.

As part of this deal, NCC’s existing Infor Lawson ERP and IBM Maximo EAM (enterprise asset management) solution will be replaced with IFS Cloud.

In April, IFS partner Cillco supported the implementation of IFS Cloud EAM for NCC’s subsidiary, NCC Industry, with a total of 535 users. According to NCC, the deployment was intended to improve productivity and cost reduction.

IFS Cloud EAM will allow NCC to enhance sustainability by extending the lifespan of its operational assets.

NCC CIO Kari Kulotie said: “We are going through a strategic digital transformation journey and becoming increasingly data-informed is one of our key targets on the road to reach our goals and maintain the highest levels of service for our customers.”

“The construction industry has a challenging and highly competitive market, and by becoming more data-informed and being able to take decisions based on correct data, we will gain better control of our business. We are confident in IFS Cloud being the right choice for this task and look forward to continuing working with IFS.”