The project is expected to be completed in mid-2027. Credit: NCC/Cision.

FällesBo has awarded a contract to construction company NCC to carry out a refurbishment project in Porshöj, central Herning, Denmark.

The project involves renovating 21 apartment blocks that encompass a total of 441 apartments.

The neighbourhood was originally developed in the 1960s and now requires significant revitalisation.

This turnkey contract is valued at SKr550m.

The project aims to provide residents with bright, contemporary, and energy-efficient housing.

It aims to address existing issues related to thermal bridges and dampness in the apartments.

Some improvements include the installation of more spacious bathrooms, kitchens, and overall finishes.

Current technical installations will be replaced, with new ventilation and heating systems to be integrated into the buildings.

Furthermore, NCC’s responsibilities encompass equipping the structures with new roofs, windows, entrances, and balconies across all blocks.

Elevators will be added to 11 of the 21 building blocks.

Outdoor spaces will also undergo refurbishment, which in turn will help in encouraging various activities throughout the year and promoting social interaction.

NCC Building Nordics head Catarina Molén-Runnäs said: “Such large and extensive refurbishment projects match exactly with our core expertise. We are ensuring that residents here have modern, energy-efficient apartments as well as a good living environment in the areas around the buildings. We are simply applying a holistic approach to boost the entire neighbourhood.”

The project is expected to commence in the third quarter of this year, with projected completion expected in mid-2027.

It will be officially registered in the second quarter of 2023 within NCC’s Building Nordics business area.