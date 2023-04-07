Jebel Ali Village was launched by Nakheel in November 2021. Credit: Government of Dubai Media Office.

Real estate developer Nakheel has selected iBuild Construction and United Engineering Construction (UNEC) for the construction of Jebel Ali Village in Dubai.

Launched by Nakheel in November 2021, Jebel Ali Village is an upscale residential development that will span 80ha when complete.

Situated just off Sheikh Zayed Road, it offers easy access to prime locations such as Jebel Ali Festival Plaza and Ibn Battuta Mall in the city.

The new gated community features four separate communities within itself and offers four- and five-bedroom villas. The first phase of the villas was put on sale from 07 November 2021.

Each of these four communities will have a range of onsite amenities including swimming pools, sports facilities, parks, mountain biking trail, green trails, cycling tracks, a community vegetable farm, ponds, kids play area and a recreation club.

All properties occupy a single row position with a four-bedroom villa covering an average plot area of 6,900ft2 and 7,600ft2 for a five-bed home spread across.

Construction works on the development have already commenced.

iBuild Construction has been awarded the contract to build the villas and their infrastructure.

As agreed, UNEC will be responsible to construct the townhouses and their infrastructure.

The value of the contracts has not been disclosed by the companies.

In December 2019, Nakheel opened its shopping mall on tree-shaped island Palm Jumeirah in Dubai.