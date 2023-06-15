The development is set to welcome its first residents in early 2025. Credit: Bernard Hermant via Unsplash.

Mill Creek Residential has commenced the construction of an apartment community known as Modera University Park in the University Park neighbourhood of Denver, US.

This development will feature 234 homes.

The mid-rise community will include coffee shops, brewpubs, retail outlets, and dining establishments, with the University of Denver acting as its centrepiece.

Modera University Park is located at 2354 S High Street and is committed to achieving a National Green Building Standard Gold certification.

Residents will benefit from convenient access to the bustling commercial corridors situated at the nearby Evans Avenue and Colorado Boulevard.

Additionally, the community is within a mile of the University of Denver’s light rail station, which offers connectivity throughout the city and to Denver International Airport.

Modera University Park will present a range of designed studios with one to two-bedroom homes, some of which will feature dens and lofts.

Residents will have access to amenities, including a clubhouse, rooftop deck, grilling area, theatre room, pool table, coffee bar, dog park, co-working spaces, and a fitness centre.

Additional amenities include bike lockers/storage spaces, digital package lockers, and cutting-edge smart home features.

Modera University Park represents the 8th ground-up development by Mill Creek in the city of Denver.

Mill Creek Denver Development vice-president Lucas Sandidge said: “While University Park is often thought of as a student-living destination, Modera University Park will contain much more of a neighbourhood-centric atmosphere.

“Surrounded by single-family residences, this community will offer a more sophisticated living experience tucked away from the university and will help address the lack of conventional multifamily housing in the area.”

The community is expected to welcome its first residents in 2025.