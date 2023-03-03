Entergy Texas provides electricity to almost 500,000 customers in 27 counties in the US. Credit: Stefan Kuhn / Pixabay.

A consortium of Mitsubishi Power Americas, Sargent & Lundy, and The Industrial Company (TIC) have been chosen to provide engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services to Entergy Texas to construct the Orange County Advanced Power Station (OCAPS) in Texas.

The Public Utility Commission of Texas approved Entergy’s proposal of building the 1.21GW combined-cycle power plant near Bridge City.

Entergy Texas provides electricity to almost 500,000 customers in 27 counties in the US.

Sargent & Lundy has been enlisted as the engineer of record for this project. It has expertise in advanced class combined-cycle engineering.

TIC has been appointed as the constructor of the project.

Mitsubishi Power will supply its hydrogen-capable power train, which comprises two M501JAC improved air-cooled gas turbines, a heat recovery steam generator, a steam turbine, and an advanced control system.

Entergy Texas CEO and president Eliecer Viamontes said: “The OCAPS facility will power the rapidly growing Southeast Texas region for years to come and continue our mission of providing cleaner, more reliable, and lower-cost energy for our customers.

“Additionally, the ability to unlock the plant’s hydrogen co-firing capability supports the plant’s long-term viability and will benefit our customers. OCAPS will be strategically located near hydrogen producers, pipelines, storage and off-takers to leverage this important source of clean and reliable energy in the future.”

TIC senior vice president Kurt Clardy said: “Through the strong collaboration and the extensive expertise of the project partners, we are strategically equipped to help Entergy achieve its decarbonization goals.”

Sargent & Lundy chairman, CEO and president Victor Suchodolski said: “Being selected as the engineer of record is a wonderful opportunity for us to support Entergy’s long-term decarbonization goals. Along with our advanced class combined-cycle engineering experience, Sargent & Lundy has a deep understanding of the complexities associated with developing large-scale projects, such as this. We are closer to a cleaner energy future as we work with our partners to reach their 2050 net zero carbon targets.”

Mitsubishi Power America CEO and president Bill Newsom said: “Mitsubishi Power realises that to reach net zero carbon goals, we need to assemble teams with complementary expertise. We have been honoured to work with Entergy on several recently commissioned power plants.

“We look forward to continued progress with Entergy and our EPC partners TIC and Sargent & Lundy. To reach net zero carbon by 2050, we must all do our part. Whether an OEM, a contractor, a producer or a consumer, we’re all ‘The Power Generation.’ Together we are creating a Change in Power.”