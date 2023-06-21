The company has invested a total of Y55.5m in both facilities at the Nagoya Works campus. Credit: Mitsubishi Electric Corporation.

Mitsubishi Electric has revealed plans to add a second production building at its Nagoya Works campus in Owariasahi City, Aichi Prefecture, Japan.

The company has decided to invest Y42.5bn ($300.1m) for the construction of the building.

The building is expected to become operational in April 2027.

The move follows the initial investment for a single production building announced in March 2022, which is set to commence operations in April 2025. The company announced nearly Y13bn investment for this first building.

This brings the company’s total investment to Y55.5bn.

The integration of these two production buildings aims to streamline operations by leveraging next-generation technologies such as 5G, AI, advanced supply chain management, and engineering chain management based on Mitsubishi Electric’s e-F@ctory concept.

The expected benefits for both buildings include improved productivity, accelerated quality-improvement cycles, shorter delivery times, and an overall improvement in high-quality and efficient production.

Logistical efficiency will be improved using autonomous mobile robots and synchronised production via digital twins technology to strengthen resilience to severe demand fluctuations, according to the company.

This will ensure a consistent supply of products for customers.

Mitsubishi Electric also remains focused on its commitment to environmental sustainability through various carbon dioxide-reduction initiatives at its new facilities, contributing to the realisation of a carbon-neutral society.