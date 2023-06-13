The project begun in April last year and is aimed to be finished within a 2.5-year period. Credit: 2023 GRAHAM.

Peel L&P’s residential scheme at Wirral Waters, Miller’s Quay, UK, has reached a construction milestone with the completion of its topping-out stage.

Construction company GRAHAM is on track to deliver the 500 sustainable waterfront apartments for the project at Northbank in the UK.

GRAHAM celebrated the milestone together with the developer of Wirral Waters Peel L&P, funding partner Pension Insurance Corporation (PIC), Homes England, Wirral Council, and staff and students from Wirral Met College.

The event highlighted the successful collaboration that has led to the largest and most sustainable £130m regeneration project in the UK.

Engraved trowels were presented to acknowledge the expertise and specialised knowledge of the partnership, which has created valuable opportunities for the local community and improved employment prospects for students.

The partnership with Wirral Met College allows hundreds of construction students to engage in a practical learning experience.

Programmes include site visits, work experience, and masterclasses that align with the country’s construction curriculum, providing students with a real-life classroom experience.

GRAHAM regional director Peter Reavey said: “We are delighted to mark this significant milestone in the construction of the Miller’s Quay development. There has been a considerable amount of work carried out by the entire project team to reach this stage of construction. GRAHAM and our supply chain remain focused on the delivery of this high-profile development for Peel L&P, PIC and Wirral Council.”

Construction commenced in April last year and is aimed to be completed within a 2.5-year timeline.