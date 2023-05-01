Mill Creek expects first inhabitants to arrive in the summer of 2025. Credit: Emiliano Zapata on Unsplash.

Rental housing company Mill Creek Residential has begun construction on a mixed-use apartment community, known as Modera Aventura, in Ojus, Miami-Dade County.

Modera Aventura will be located at 2681 NE 191st Street, between Biscayne Boulevard and the West Dixie Highway in a former industrial neighbourhood undergoing rehabilitation.

It will be constructed adhering to NGBS silver certification requirements.

The community will feature a retail space on the ground floor, covering an area of 6,400ft2, and 420 apartment residences.

Modera Aventura will include studio, one to three-bedroom residences with select den layouts with an average home measuring 951ft2.

Further, the community will offer amenities, such as community-wide Wi-Fi, pool, grilling spaces, outdoor kitchen, a fitness centre equipped with cardio tools and group exercise area.

It also features landscaped courtyards, resident clubhouse, pool table, coworking areas, private workspaces, conference room, and an on-site dog park.

Residents can avail services like valet dry cleaning, bike storage, a bike repair station, digital package lockers, controlled-access garages, and charging stations for electric vehicles.

The mix-use development is claimed to be Mill Creek’s tenth community in Miami and 16th in the South Florida market.

Mill Creek South Florida development senior managing director Andrea Rowe said: “Aventura has received international acclaim as a premier living destination with a multitude of shopping and entertainment opportunities.

“We are extremely excited to get started on this community, particularly given the shortage of land available for new development in the immediate area and the booming South Florida market, in general. We are eager to help address the growing need for quality housing in the area and look forward to delivering a top-of-market experience.”

The first inhabitants are estimated to arrive in the summer of 2025, and a second phase is now being planned.