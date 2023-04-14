The project is Mill Creek’s first development in Pomona. Credit: Tierra Mallorca/Unsplash.

Rental housing developer Mill Creek Residential has announced that construction is underway at Modera Pomona, an apartment complex in Los Angeles County that broke ground in January.

Located in the south-eastern corner of North Towne Avenue and East Bonilla Avenue in Pomona, the community will offer 210 apartment homes and an array of amenities.

Modera Pomona is situated ten minutes away from a key transportation hub and approximately midway between Los Angeles (LA) and San Bernardino.

The three of LA’s main thoroughfares, notably Interstate 10, Route 57, and Route 71, intersect the area, providing excellent connectivity to the greater metropolitan area.

In addition, the community also offers convenient access to the nearby Pomona (North) Metrolink Station and Montclair TransCenter.

The project is Mill Creek’s first development in Pomona, although the company has developed and acquired several assets in the Greater Southern California market, the press release said.

Amenities at the community include a resort-inspired swimming pool, rooftop deck with a fire pit and grilling areas, hot tub and spa, landscaped courtyards, resident clubhouse, game room, and a ping-pong table.

Residents will also have access to Amazon package lockers, EV charging stations, controlled-access garage parking, and several pet-friendly features.

The apartments feature 9ft ceilings, wood plank-style flooring, energy-efficient stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, tile backsplashes, and kitchen islands.

The smart home package will include mobile app entry, programmable thermostats, controlled guest-access technology, and bulk Wi-Fi.

Mill Creek Southern California development vice-president Himanshu Brahmbhatt said: “Modera Pomona will offer residents a little bit of everything, from a scenic-yet-commuter-friendly location to amenity spaces that will enable them to relax and recharge.”