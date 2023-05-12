Renters will be expected to be able to lease in November 2025, with official move-ins hoped to start in 2024. Credit: Tierra Mallorca via Unsplash.

Real estate developer Mill Creek Residential has started construction on Amavi Kissimmee, a single-family rental (SFR) community in Florida, US.

The company’s first SFR master-planned community is located just south of Orlando in the unincorporated county of Osceola.

It is being developed on behalf of Mill Creek’s separately managed account with US real estate investment manager PCCP.

The partnership purchased a 25-acre site along Freedom Road in Kissimmee for the 187-unit SFR project, which features three-bedroom homes, nearly 3 bath townhouses and two-bath duplexes.

Out of Amavi Kissimmee’s 175 townhomes, 159 units will feature front-garage/front-entry designs averaging 1,628ft², and the other 16 units will have rear-garage/rear-entry designs with an average size of 1,677ft². The average layout of the 12 duplex homes will be 1,826ft².

The community will feature outdoor gathering areas, a playground, a pet park, a leasing office, a clubhouse, and a swimming pool.

Mill Creek Residential’s president for single-family rentals in the south-east Scott Herr said: “Kissimmee continues to become an attractive destination for renters due to its charming neighbourhoods, idyllic vibe and proximity to anything one might need from the surrounding city.

“Osceola County is the 10th-fastest growing county in the US, and we’re eager to help address the emerging demand for quality housing in the area.

“We look forward to getting started on Amavi Kissimmee and to offering an amazing living experience at a reasonable price point.”

The community will comply with the Toho Water Authority Efficiency programme.

Full lease-up of the community is expected in November 2025 with first the move-ins hoped to take place in 2024.

Mill Creek’s Amavi brand was introduced in 2021.