Residents are expected to begin moving into the property in February 2024. Credit: Ján Jakub Naništa via Unsplash.

Rental housing company Mill Creek Residential has commenced the construction of a build-to-rent community, known as Amavi Aster Ridge, in North Phoenix, US.

This development includes 177 townhomes and marks Mill Creek’s foray into single-family build-to-rent properties in the Phoenix area.

Located at 4288 W Denali Lane, residents of Amavi Aster Ridge will be in a strategic location that is adjacent to the Anthem community with schools, as well as diverse options for retail, dining, and recreation.

The community will also benefit from its proximity to the Taiwan Semiconductor campus, a $40bn facility driving employment growth in the Anthem/Deer Valley region.

Residents will have easy access to Interstate 17, Anthem Way, as well as various nearby parks, lakes, and nature preserves.

Amavi Aster Ridge will feature a gated environment, offering townhomes equipped with front-loaded garages and private fenced gardens.

The two-bedroom townhomes will span approximately 1,200ft² to 1,400ft² while the 25 three-bedroom homes will encompass approximately 1,500ft².

Amenities at Amavi Aster Ridge will include a clubhouse/leasing office, an outdoor swimming pool, an on-site park with a playground, a fitness studio, and expansive green spaces.

Mill Creek’s vice-president of land acquisition in Mill Creek’s Southwest Region Sam Griffin said: “We’re eager to get started on this development, as Amavi Aster Ridge will represent the only professionally managed townhome community in the North Phoenix/Anthem area.

“This community will represent a true townhome product with attached garages and private backyards, and we’re excited to help meet the growing demand for quality housing in the area as it continues to emerge as a key employment hub.”

The projected completion date for the first move-ins is for February next year.