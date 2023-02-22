The contract will see the delivery of highway projects and improvements across Suffolk. Credit: Alexandru Manole / Pixabay.

Milestone Infrastructure has been awarded a highways services contract by Suffolk County Council in the UK.

The highway services contract will commence on 1 October.

Milestone Infrastructure was chosen by the council as its new contract partner for two decades following a thorough procurement process.

The contract, which is worth between around £800m and £1bn, will see the delivery of highway projects and improvements across Suffolk.

Milestone Infrastructure will be responsible for maintaining roads, pavements, sewage, hedge trimming, undertaking the construction of new road schemes, snow clearing, and gritting.

Milestone operations director Matthew Riches said: “Milestone is delighted to be partnering with Suffolk County Council to provide safer highways for all users of the county network. In this new partnership, we are committed to maintaining the safest possible network for local communities, businesses, and the travelling public, all year round.

“Our commitment to exceptional delivery will also focus on working collaboratively with the council to meet their net-zero carbon targets and enhancing biodiversity.

“We are committed to creating local jobs for local people to support our delivery, in addition to local supply chain partners adding value to the Suffolk economy. We take pride in supporting our local community and look forward to meeting and working with the residents and businesses of Suffolk from October.”

Suffolk County Council’s cabinet member for Ipswich, operational highways and councillor Paul West said: “The search for a new contractor to deliver our highways services has finally come to completion, and I am delighted to welcome our new highway partner, Milestone, to Suffolk.”