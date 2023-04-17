This will be the company’s third factory to open in Brazil. Credit: Victor on Unsplash.

Chinese electrical appliance manufacturer Midea Group has broken ground on its new factory in Pouso Alegre, Minas Gerais, Brazil.

This construction project boasts an investment of more than 700 million yuan ($102.29m) and will be the company’s third factory to open in Brazil.

The 70,000m² project is expected to have a production capacity of around 1.3 million units a year.

Midea Industria do Brasil CEO Felipe Costa said: “We have great confidence in the Brazilian market and will further strengthen our investment in the country.”

The facility will incorporate digital manufacturing technologies and advanced science and technology. The first batch of refrigerators will be manufactured and launched in July next year, with an entry into local and other South American markets.

Midea Group vice-president Wang Jianguo said: “Our goal is to become one of the leading brands in the Brazilian refrigerator industry within four years – Midea will provide Brazilians with more choices for intelligent home appliances and improve the quality of life of local consumers.”

According to Jianguo, the facility is Midea’s first investment in Pouso Alegre.

It produces refrigerators and washing machines.

During the ground-breaking ceremony, Pouso Alegre mayor Garcia Renato Andrade Garcia stated that the investment will bring new development to the city and further boost the growth of the local community.

Midea already has two facilities in Brazil. The Manaus-based site manufactures household air conditioners and microwaves while the other, situated in Canoas, develops commercial air conditioners.