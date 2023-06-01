The childcare centre will create additional childcare capacity for Micron’s employees. Credit: Jason Sung via Unsplash.

Semiconductor company Micron Technology has announced the start of construction of its childcare centre in Idaho, US.

Operated by the Treasure Valley Family YMCA, the centre will provide science, technology, engineering and mathematics (Stem)-based programming and also support Micron employees, particularly mothers, by offering convenient access to their children.

Micron’s partnership with the state of Idaho and state capital Boise will focus on building the workforce of the future, investing in Stem education, and engaging with local communities.

The company aims to cultivate the talent pipeline and enhance the communities where its team members live and work.

It says it is committed to improving the quality and availability of childcare resources in the region. The centre will also create additional childcare capacity for employees of Micron itself.

Micron will collaborate with IdahoSTARS and other childcare referral tools to identify shared resources that promote high-quality and affordable childcare.

In addition, the Idaho Workforce Development Council is awarding two grants to support the semiconductor workforce.

The grants include $5m funding to Boise State University, which will support the ‘Semiconductor for All’ programme.

Another $4.2m is being sent to the College of Western Idaho, which in turn will expand its ‘Mechatronics Program’, providing education and skills needed for careers in the industry.

Micron president and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said: “At Micron, we understand our footprint extends well beyond our fabs – it also impacts the broader communities where our employees live.

“The Idaho Community Investment Framework solidifies our deep commitment to building the semiconductor workforce at scale and fortifying the success of domestic memory manufacturing. I’m thankful for the continued leadership from governor Brad Little, mayor Lauren McLean and others who are working alongside us to ensure that Micron’s investment in leading-edge memory manufacturing benefits all communities.”

Micron has also planned to invest $15bn to construct a new fab for memory manufacturing in Boise, which will create approximately 17,000 jobs in the state.

The new fab will be the first of its kind in the US in 20 years and will strengthen the country’s technology leadership.