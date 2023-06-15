Production at the mill is expected to commence in the latter part of 2026. Credit: Metsä Wood/Cision.

Engineered wood manufacturer Metsä Group has announced plans to construct a Kerto laminated veneer lumber (LVL) mill in Äänekoski, Finland.

The project aims to meet the demand for beam and panel products within the construction industry.

Kerto LVL products help minimise the carbon footprint used in construction, helping to distinguish them from numerous alternative materials.

The project is valued at approximately €300m.

With an annual production capacity of approximately 160,000m³ of product, the mill’s inception will manifest a significant 50% surge in the company’s overall Kerto LVL capacity.

The facility will serve the construction market within Europe.

Kerto LVL’s superior technical performance will be suitable for a diverse range of construction applications, encompassing elements and modular constructions alike.

The facility will be situated within the Äänekoski integrated mill site and will leverage the synergies provided by shared resources, including energy production, logistics, and mill services.

This integrated approach optimises the use of all by-products derived from Kerto LVL production, thereby maximising the value generated from the invaluable raw material.

The mill is projected to generate approximately 150 direct employment opportunities,

The mill will rely on approximately 400,000m³ of locally sourced logs from Finland.

Presently, Metsä operates Kerto LVL production facilities in Lohja and Punkaharju in the country.

The addition of the Äänekoski mill will further boost the company’s market presence and play a pivotal role in advancing the sustainable development of the construction industry.

Metsä’s president and CEO Ilkka Hämälä said: “Metsä Group’s mission is to efficiently process the wood of Finnish forest owners into renewable products for people’s everyday needs globally. We are investing in world-class mills that will ensure our competitiveness in a changing business environment and increase well-being in society far into the future.

“Our next investment will be in the production of Kerto LVL, which offers long-term carbon storage.”

Production is expected to commence in the latter half of 2026.