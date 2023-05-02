Metrie provides high-quality millwork products. Credit: The Finishing Company Richmond Va/commons.wikimedia.org.

Millwork solutions supplier Metrie has announced the purchase of US door and door frame manufacturer Anderco.

The acquisition supports Metrie’s growth strategy and will allow it to expand its integrated millwork portfolio.

With the addition of Anderco, the company will also be able to fulfil the demands of current and future customers with a broad range of product offerings.

Metrie president and CEO Kent Bowie said: “The acquisition of Anderco further establishes our market leadership in California and across the US. Alongside our MDF manufacturing facility in Sacramento and our Metrie EL & EL distribution facilities in Chino and Galt, we are committed to building the best supply chain solutions in the industry.

“We are excited to take on the well-deserved Anderco reputation for excellent product quality and superior customer service. Their portfolio fits seamlessly into how Metrie wants to develop its customer solutions in the Southwest and beyond.”

Financial details of the transaction have not been disclosed.

Metrie operates six solid wood and medium-density fibreboard (MDF) manufacturing facilities, including 26 distribution centres in the US and Canada.

The announcement marks Metrie’s fifth acquisition since 2020.

Bowie added: “With this acquisition, Metrie will be able to provide our customers with even more options when it comes to selecting high-quality millwork products.

“As market consolidation continues, we believe there is more that we can do for our customers, suppliers and partners. The Metrie team continues to actively seek other millwork-focused businesses that are exploring exit opportunities.”