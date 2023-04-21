The facility is scheduled to be completed by 2026. Credit: Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA/Business Wire.

Germany-based healthcare company Merz has revealed intentions to build a new production facility in Reinheim, Odenwald.

Located on the outskirts of the town, the new facility will be constructed as a ‘Green Factory’. It will replace the existing production facility in Reinheim.

In addition to taking steps to preserve it, the traditional Merz location will be “made future-proof”, noted the company.

Merz Group CEO Philip Burchard said: “The project is a clear commitment to the Reinheim site and combines the history and future of our company.

“We are currently anticipating an investment of €120m.”

He said that the company is planning to lay the foundation stone for the new sustainable factory in Reinheim next year.

Merz will rely on resource-saving and efficient technology in Reinheim in the future, in which advanced packaging will be brought together with a new transit system for goods.

With an emphasis on health and well-being, the company has had a presence in the Odenwald region for 80 years.

The company has expanded into 28 different countries. The Reinheim site currently employs up to 270 people during peak hours.

Merz Group COO Hans-Jörg Bergler said: “We are particularly pleased that, as the largest employer in Reinheim, we are creating reliable future prospects for our employees and the local people.”

The facility is scheduled to be completed by 2026.