Commercial real estate company Merritt Properties has commenced the construction of White Marsh Interchange Park in Baltimore County, Maryland, US.

The company aims to develop nine one-storey buildings with a total area of 750,000ft² to cater to the increasing demand for light industrial space in the region.

The first phase of this project involves the construction of three buildings spanning a total area of 235,900ft².

With 20ft–32ft heights, these buildings will offer features such as spacious truck courts, rear-loaded docks, drive-in capabilities and ample parking with trailer storage.

Located at 10301 Philadelphia Road in White Marsh, the 56-acre project is part of Merritt’s Baltimore County east portfolio, which currently enjoys a high occupancy rate of 95%.

In 2021, Merritt acquired the site, which was previously occupied by the General Motors Baltimore Global Propulsions Systems facility until its closure in 2019.

Merritt Construction Services, a division of Merritt Companies, will manage the construction process.

Merritt Companies chief executive officer Scott Dorsey said: “We are excited to develop this project and support the local business community.

“Our team is seeing a surge in demand from businesses that want to locate in this area, while the supply is extremely limited. The park will have a dramatic impact on job creation and economic growth.”

Baltimore County executive Johnny Olszewski said: “Merritt Properties’ investment in this dynamic redevelopment project will welcome dozens of new businesses, creating jobs for working families and bringing new opportunities to our communities.

“We are excited about Merritt Properties’ clear vision for the future of this site that will support economic growth in eastern Baltimore County for years to come.”

The first phase of the project is scheduled for completion in the spring of 2024.