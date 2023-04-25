The Legoland Woodland Village project is scheduled to open in early 2024. Credit: Ondřej Šponiar from Pixabay.

Red Special Projects has received the contract from Merlin Entertainments to develop the hub facilities for phase one of Woodland Village at Legoland in Windsor, UK, reported Bdaily News.

The £35m Legoland Woodland Village project is slated to open in early 2024 and will consist of 150 lodges for visitors.

Developed around the resort’s woodlands and lake, the ten-acre facility will also feature nature pathways, a family entertainment space, an on-site restaurant, brick-building activities, and story time spaces.

Merlin Entertainments official David Nelson said: “Our aim with Legoland Windsor has always been to create a unique experience for our visitors, and this project is no different.

“It is wonderful to be working with a team who are just as passionate about this project as we are, and we trust Red Special Projects will do an amazing job with this development.”

Red Special Projects will be responsible for the construction of a hub that will house a restaurant, stage, bar, numerous play areas, large WC facilities and an industrial kitchen.

Red Special Projects construction director Nathan Farrar said: “At Legoland Windsor, Merlin Entertainments provide a fun and joyful experience, inspiring creativity through architecture and construction.

“Our Special Projects division was formed to deliver unique and tailored projects such as this one, and we are hugely excited to undertake this project with such an iconic client.

“Most of us grew up playing with Lego so it truly is a full-circle moment to be delivering this exciting project at Legoland.”