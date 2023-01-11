The contract to build two innovation centres has been procured through the SCAPE Scotland Construction Framework. Credit: McLaughlin & Harvey.

McLaughlin & Harvey has received a construction contract worth £28.7m from the James Hutton Institute for the next stage of the ongoing redevelopment of its Invergowrie estate in Scotland.

This contract involves building a combined Advanced Plant Growth Centre (APGC) and International Barley Hub (IBH).

It has been procured through the SCAPE Scotland Construction Framework and partly funded by the Tay Cities Deal.

This next phase forms part of a masterplan to develop two institute-led innovation centres at Invergowrie.

The masterplan secured £17m investment from the Scottish Government via the Tay Cities Deal.

The Tay Cities Region Deal is a partnership between the UK and Scottish governments, in addition to public and private organisations across Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth & Kinross. These entities together will invest up to £700m in projects that promote sustainable growth in the region.

Currently, enabling works for the IBH and APGC are being carried out on-site, with several older buildings having been demolished for the development of a new facility in the heart of the Invergowrie Campus.

James Hutton Institute chief executive Colin Campbell said: “Moving into the next phase of the International Barley Hub’s construction is a significant milestone in this project, which aims to futureproof the barley sector across Scotland and the UK.

“This new facility will serve as the key research hub of the facility and is set to bring around £60 million benefit and over 1200 jobs to Scotland over the next 10 years.”

McLaughlin & Harvey operations director Robbie Clark said: “We are delighted to be continuing our strong relationship with the Institute. Having recently completed the state-of-the-art Barley Field Centre facilities, our highly experienced project team will now move seamlessly on to the delivery of the new Advanced Plant Growth Centre and International Barley Hub.

“By procuring the new facilities through the SCAPE Framework, the Institute will also provide measurable, tangible benefits to the local community and economy as part of the build.”