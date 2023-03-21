The Slovnaft refinery is claimed to be one of Europe’s most modern refineries. Credit: Tasos Mansour / Unsplash.

Texas-based engineering and construction solutions provider McDermott has received an engineering, procurement services and construction management (EPsCm) contract from oil refining company Slovnaft for its steam cracker intensification off-gas processing project at its facility in Bratislava, Slovakia.

The scope of this contract involves upgrading the current steam cracker unit by installing a low-pressure recovery unit and increasing ethylene production capacity by leveraging off-gas from current production.

Besides offering complete EPsCm services, McDermott will leverage its strategic agreement with Lummus Technology, the licensor of the steam cracker unit.

McDermott onshore senior vice-president Vaseem Khan said: “McDermott has a long-standing relationship with Slovnaft, dating back to 2003. This award is a testament to our prior performance and the confidence Slovnaft has in us.

“Our work with Lummus Technology since the basic design and engineering package phase of the project built our intricate knowledge and understanding of the unit. This project is an excellent example of how, through our strategic agreement with Lummus, we deliver technology solutions through the entire plant lifecycle.”

The Slovnaft refinery is claimed to be one of Europe’s most modern refineries.

Besides being involved in oil processing and fuel production, the refinery manufactures basic plastics, such as polyethene and polypropylene. Furthermore, its ethylene unit is important to the petrochemical section.

The project will be delivered from McDermott’s centre for downstream engineering in Brno, Czech Republic.

