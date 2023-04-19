The proposals feature integrated all-weather facilities. Credit: Manchester City FC.

English football club Manchester City FC has submitted a planning application to Manchester City Council for the £300m expansion of its Etihad Stadium.

In August last year, the football club revealed discussions were in a primary phase to expand the two-tier North Stand to three levels.

However, their planning application suggests the expansion of the single higher tier over the currently existing lower tier.

The proposed project includes the construction of a covered City Square fan zone that can accommodate around 3,000 people, food and beverage outlets, a new club shop, a museum, and a hotel featuring 400 beds.

The club also plans to raise the venue’s existing capacity of 53,400 to 60,000.

The proposal also includes a sky bar with a view of the pitch.

The club’s proposals represent a £300m investment in east Manchester that could create 2,600 jobs in Greater Manchester.

Additionally, there are plans to build new offices for companies that want to cooperate with the club and its partners, according to BBC.

Manchester City Operations managing director Danny Wilson said: “Over several months, we have been developing concepts and designs for a best-in-class fan experience and year-round entertainment and leisure destination at the Etihad Stadium and are delighted to have now submitted a planning application to Manchester City Council.

“As with all club developments, ensuring our local community benefit is a key priority and we believe these proposals will deliver long-term economic and social opportunities, building on the regeneration work delivered in east Manchester by City Football Group since 2008.”