The site building itself is approximately 602,000ft² and provides easy access across the UK and mainland Europe. Credit: Glencar.

Danish shipping company Maersk has selected Glencar to deliver significant fit-out works at Maersk’s new warehouse development in Doncaster, England.

Last year, investment manager and industrial developer GLP agreed to lease its G-Park Doncaster Mammoth 602 development to Maersk for 15 years.

The sustainable logistics building is approximately 602,000ft² and provides easy access to all parts of the UK and mainland Europe.

A Maersk spokesperson said: “It is GLP’s third building to be net-zero carbon for construction, in line with the UKGBC framework, and is part of the Planet Mark accreditation scheme which helps to further reduce the carbon footprint for the occupier.”

Under the £12m project, Glencar will convert the office areas to ‘category A’ standard, fitting out systems of lighting, sprinklers, frost protection and fire alarms at the warehouse, as well as deliver small external works modifications.

Glencar operations director Tom Kearsley said: “Mammoth 602 is an incredible development and the largest such fit-out project Glencar have been awarded to date so we are suitably delighted.

“The specialist knowledge and expertise we have built our name on within the Industrial & Logistics lends itself perfectly to support the needs of a growing number of occupiers requiring specialist fit-out and enabling works. We look forward to expanding our offering in the face of increasing demand.

“We also look forward to working with the team at Maersk and delivering to their exacting needs.”

Fit-out works have already begun at the development site and are anticipated to finish by the end of September this year.