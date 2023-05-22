The project was launched by Andhra Pradesh’s chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Credit: Nareeta Martin via Unsplash.

Construction works on Machilipatnam Port have been formally launched at Manginapudi in the district of Krishna, Andhra Pradesh, India.

The project was launched by Andhra Pradesh’s chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Covering a total area of 3,700 acres, the project is being developed by the AP Maritime Board in two phases with an estimated overall cost of Rs114.65bn ($1.384bn).

The port will have a total cargo handling capacity of approximately 116 million tonnes per annum (mtpa).

The first phase includes the construction of four berths with a cargo handling capacity of 35mtpa, which is valued at Rs52.53bn.

Valued at Rs62.12bn, the second phase will include 12 berths handling 81mtpa.

The berths will be used for containers, coal cargo and general cargo.

The project was implemented by the Machilipatnam Port Development Corporation.

The Power Finance Corporation has granted a loan of Rs39.40bn for the development of the greenfield port.

The port will have access to National Highways 65, 216, and 216-A. Construction of a 6.50km, four-lane road from the port area to NH-216 has been proposed.

The port area lies close to the Machilipatnam and Pedana railway stations.

Additionally, a 5.5km dedicated railway line has been proposed to be built on the current Gudivada-Machilipatnam line, 3km away from Pedana station.