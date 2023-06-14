Works have begun, with project completion expected for 2028. Credit: Mace.

Consultancy and construction company Mace has won a contract to support the redevelopment of Lansdowne House in the district of Mayfair, London, UK.

The contract was awarded by developer CO-RE and asset manager Audley Property and is part of a pre-construction services agreement.

The project encompasses a ten-storey office scheme, which will feature a premium workplace covering an area of 225,000ft² alongside a retail space and restaurants at ground level covering an area of 14,000ft².

Lansdowne House will cover the entire southern end of London’s historic Berkeley Square in Mayfair.

The building is designed by architects AHMM, which is incorporating a ‘long life and loose fit concept’.

It will be built using a ‘sway frame’ structure to allow the adaptation of large floor plates and a centralised core.

The redevelopment project will offer amenities, including an outdoor rooftop terrace with rich biodiversity, balconies on every floor overlooking Berkeley Square, and a basement offering 480 cycle spaces with showers, lockers and changing facilities.

The project aims to achieve the BREEAM Outstanding and WELL Platinum ratings to support sustainability and enhance the well-being of its residents.

A pre-let for the building has been approved by global asset manager Blackstone with the aim of it becoming the company’s new European headquarters.

Mace Construct’s managing director of Offices Ged Simmonds said: “We are delighted to be working once again with CO-RE on the ambitious redevelopment of Lansdowne House.

“The outstanding quality and historic location will make this development one of the most premium offices in London. We are pleased to be playing a leading role in its renewal.”

Works are currently underway on-site, with the project expected to be completed in 2028.