The ten-storey development will deliver about 180,000ft² of net lettable space for MSD. Credit: Mace Group.

UK-based international consultancy and construction company Mace has been hired as a principal contractor by Precis Group, a London-based real estate developer, to deliver MSD’s UK headquarters and discovery centre on Euston Road.

The headquarters and discovery centre will be located within Belgrove House, opposite King’s Cross Square and St Pancras International and King’s Cross station with linkage to the UK and Europe.

This site is also located within London’s ‘Knowledge Quarter’.

The project will accommodate about 850 clinical researchers and office staff.

This specialised life sciences centre will lead to the creation of more than 1,000 construction jobs, and, following completion, it will be used for carrying out breakthrough research on new life-saving medicines.

Besides the specialised life science space, the project will feature an education and outreach centre, a publicly accessible auditorium and a step-free entrance for King’s Cross station.

MSD, in collaboration with Camden STEAM, will deliver an educational outreach programme.

The ten-storey building, designed by architects Allford Hall Monaghan Morris (AHMM), will feature about 180,000ft² of net lettable space.

It will be built using sustainable materials and feature an innovative double-skin façade to cut down solar gain.

Furthermore, carbon emissions caused as a result of construction, operation and future fit-out will also be reduced.

Mace PREACH managing director Terry Spraggett said: “We are extremely proud to have been appointed as the main contractor on what will be a flagship development for the UK’s life sciences industry.

“The strong sustainability and community outreach opportunities of this project align perfectly with Mace’s purpose and priorities.

“Belgrove House will build on our strong track record in delivering pioneering life-science facilities, and we can’t wait to start on site.’’

Precis director of planning and development Faaiza Lalji said: ““This appointment is a major milestone for this exciting project for London – delivering a specialised life-sciences centre for breakthrough research with new opportunities for collaboration and a vision to inspire people in Camden by giving them access through employment and training opportunities.

“Mace’s role as contractor will be pivotal in delivering this innovative project for the city.”

Construction of the project will commence in April, with completion slated for the end of 2025.